'Laal Singh Chaddha' faithful Indian adaptation of 'Forrest Gump': AMPAS 

By PTI

CALIFORNIA/MUMBAI: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science (AMPAS) has described "Laal Singh Chaddha" as a "faithful" Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".

Directed by Advait Chandan of "Secret Superstar" fame and adapted by noted actor Atul Kulkarni, "Laal Singh Chaddha" is the official remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks-starrer.

Superstar Aamir Khan headlines the Hindi version of the American movie which featured Hanks as the titular character Forrest.

The Academy on Saturday shared a video montage of the two films on its official Twitter page.

Forrest Gump

