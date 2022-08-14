'Laal Singh Chaddha' faithful Indian adaptation of 'Forrest Gump': AMPAS 

Home Entertainment Hindi

Superstar Aamir Khan headlines the Hindi version of the American movie which featured Hanks as the titular character Forrest.

Published: 14th August 2022 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

A still from the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

By PTI

CALIFORNIA/MUMBAI: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science (AMPAS) has described "Laal Singh Chaddha" as a "faithful" Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".

Directed by Advait Chandan of "Secret Superstar" fame and adapted by noted actor Atul Kulkarni, "Laal Singh Chaddha" is the official remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks-starrer.

The Academy on Saturday shared a video montage of the two films on its official Twitter page.

