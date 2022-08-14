Home Entertainment Hindi

'We miss you Pappa': Genelia shares note, pics on Vilasrao Deshmukh's death anniversary

Vilasrao Deshmukh was a two-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and he passed away due to kidney and lung failure on August 14, 2012.

Published: 14th August 2022 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Vilasrao Deshmukh with his wife Vaishali, son Riteish and daughter-in-law Genelia.

Vilasrao Deshmukh with his wife Vaishali, son Riteish and daughter-in-law Genelia. (File Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Genelia Deshmukh, on Sunday, shared a heartfelt note to mark her father-in-law Vilasrao Deshmukh's 10th death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Force' actor dropped a couple of pictures, which she captioned, "Verified Dearest Pappa, Riaan and Rahyl asked me today. "Aai, if we ask Ajoba a question, will he answer??" Without a doubt my answer was, "He will answer, if you Hear him". I have honestly lived all these years speaking to you and getting every answer back, I know you have been w us through our toughest times and laughed with us through our lighter times, I know that you answer every doubt we have and I know even right now, you have read what I am writing to you..And I know it's your promise to us, that you will always be there, if we just keep our ears open to hearing you, our eyes open to seeing you and our hearts open to experiencing you. We Miss You Pappa P.s - Riaan and Rahyl insist that they are holding you on either side."

In the first picture, Genelia and her husband Riteish Deshmukh's sons Riaan and Rahyl could be seen sitting beside the picture of their grandfather.

In another picture, shared by the 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya' actor, her kids can be seen seeking blessings from Riteish's father Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Soon after Genelia dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

Vilasrao Deshmukh was a two-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and he passed away due to kidney and lung failure on August 14, 2012.

Meanwhile, talking about Genelia, she has completed filming for 'Mister Mummy' which is directed by Shaad Ali and is scheduled to release in the latter part of the year. Apart from 'Mister Mummy', she has also started working on a new project titled 'Trial Period', helmed by Aleya Sen. Manav Kaul is also a part of the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Genelia Deshmukh Vilasrao Deshmukh Riteish Deshmukh
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp