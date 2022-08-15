Home Entertainment Hindi

Ishaan Khatter's war drama 'Pippa' gets new release date

Helmed by Raja Krishna Menon of 'Airlift' fame, 'Pippa' is based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees,' written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.

Published: 15th August 2022 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter (Photo | Ishaan Khattar Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: On the occasion of India's Independence Day, the makers of Ishaan Khatter-starrer 'Pippa' unveiled a patriotism-filled teaser of the war drama.

Helmed by Raja Krishna Menon of 'Airlift' fame, 'Pippa' is based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees,' written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta and the screenplay is by Ravinder Randhawa, Tanmay Mohan and Menon.

In the film, Ishaan will be seen playing Captain Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on India's eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh, Variety reported.

WATCH | 

The film's title is a reference to the Russian amphibious tank called the PT-76, popularly known as 'Pippa', which features prominently in the film.

Speaking of the teaser, it is filled with heavy emotions and intense war scenes. Actresses Mrunal Thakur and Soni Razdan also marked their presence in the clip.

Apart from the teaser, the makers also announced the new release date of the film. Pippa, which was earlier supposed to hit the theatres on December 9, 2022, will now be out on December 2.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Ishaan wrote, "PIPPA in cinemas December 2nd, 2022. On the momentous occasion of our country's Independence Day - presenting a glimpse from a film we've collectively put our heart, gut and soul into. May our soil, our people and our culture be blessed always. It's been an honour to represent the valour and bravery of our defence forces. More to come."

Pippa is backed by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films.

Sharing more details about the project, Screwvala said, " 'Pippa,' set in 1971 against the backdrop of one of the largest refugee migrations in modern history that then led to the liberation and formation of a country is a story that must be told and we can't wait to unravel the scale of this epic movie to audiences worldwide."

"The Bangladesh Liberation War is often heralded as the only 'just war' in history because it was fought to save lives and to free a nation. We are honoured to bring audiences this inspiring story of the birth of Bangladesh, through the incredible journey of an Indian family on the frontlines," Roy Kapur added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ishaan Khatter Pippa Independence Day War drama
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp