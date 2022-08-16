Home Entertainment Hindi

Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting first child

The couple who first worked together on the 2015 film 'Alone', tied the knot in 2016.

Published: 16th August 2022 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Actor couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child.

Actor couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child. (Photo | Bipasha Basu Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on Tuesday said they are soon set to welcome their first child.

Basu, 43, and Grover, 40, made the announcement on their official social media pages amid reports of pregnancy.

"A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see so soon, we who once were two will now become three," they said in a joint statement along with the pictures of Basu showing off her baby bump.

The couple, who first worked together on the 2015 film "Alone", tied the knot in 2016.

They have also co-starred in the 2020 web series "Dangerous".

Basu and Grover said the baby will arrive soon.

"Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby," they further said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bipasha Basu Karan Singh Grover
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp