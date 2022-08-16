Home Entertainment Hindi

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announce second pregnancy

Choudhary and Bonnerjee have featured together on 'Ramayan' and reality shows 'Nach Baliye' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.'

Published: 16th August 2022 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announced their second pregnancy with a cute photo. (Debina Bonnerjee Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee on Tuesday announced they are expecting their second child.

The couple, who welcomed their baby girl Lianna in April, took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news.

"Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that. This is one such blessing. Coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddy again" the duo wrote alongside a family photograph.

Choudhary, 38 and Bonnerjee, 34, have featured together on 'Ramayan' and reality shows “'Nach Baliye'” and “'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5”.'

The couple got married in 2011.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Debina Bonnerjee Gurmeet Choudhary Debina Bonnerjee pregnancy
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp