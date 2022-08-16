Actress Drashti Dhami reveals what made her say yes to 'Duranga'

Home Entertainment Hindi

The actress recently revealed the reason behind saying yes to the show, which is an official adaption of the Korean show 'Flower of Evil.'

Published: 16th August 2022

Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah in 'Duranga'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Drashti Dhami is currently gearing up for her upcoming show 'Duranga' where she stars alongside Gulshan Devaiah.

Commenting on the same, she said in a statement, "What excited me the most to take up 'Duranga' was that I was playing a new character, I was playing a cop. Pradeep dada (Pradip Sarkar, the co-director) was going to be directing us which is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I could get and of course the concept of the show was really nice and for the first time we're having a Korean adaptation and I'm a part of it, so all the ticks were a yes."

She also spoke about her preparations for the part as she mentioned, "I tried to get fitter, we had underwater sequences where we had to do a couple of workshops to learn how to stay underwater, to breathe underwater."

