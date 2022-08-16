Home Entertainment Hindi

Ananya Panday, Vijay Devarakonda don stylish outfits for 'Liger' promotions

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Student Of The Year 2' treated her fans with a series of pictures of their promotional look in which she can be seen posing with her co-star Vijay.

Published: 16th August 2022 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda during promotions for 'Liger'.

By ANI

WARANGAL: Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey along with Vijay Deverakonda dropped pictures twinning in all black for her upcoming film 'Liger' promotions at Warangal.

Captioning the post, Ananya wrote, "Bujji Kanna #Warangal you were all love and love and love #Liger25thAugust.

For the promotions, the duo opted for a black traditional look. The 'Arjun Reddy' looked handsome in a black kurta pyjama while Ananya exudes beauty in a black lehenga with a matching blouse. Ananya accessorized her outfit with golden jhumkas that went well with her ensemble. She left her curls open and went for subtle makeup.

Earlier, taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the 'Gehraiyaan' actor shared new pictures in ethnic wear for her upcoming film 'Liger' promotions.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Chennai - nan ungalai kaadhalik kiren!!! You filled us with so much love (and rasam rice) #Liger25thAugust."

Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in a beautiful white lehenga. She was seen wearing autumn leaves designed lehenga and striped blouse. She also draped a beautifully-embroidered sheer dupatta on one side of the shoulder.

Both Ananya and Vijay are currently busy promoting their upcoming sports action film 'Liger' which is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

After multiple delays due to COVID-19, the makers are currently promoting the film in full swing.

Dharma Productions recently unveiled the trailer and three songs from the film, 'Akdi Pakdi,' 'Waat Laga Denge,' and 'Aafat,' which gathered positive feedback from the audience.

The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya's first multi-lingual film.

Apart from 'Liger', Ananya will be also seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh.

Vijay, on the other hand, will be also seen in a multi-lingual film 'Khushi' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022.

