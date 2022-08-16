John Abraham announces his next film 'Tariq'

By Express News Service

John Abraham announced his next film, Tariq, on the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day, on Monday. Besides featuring in the film, the actor is also co-producing it. Tariq is slated to release on August 15 next year. It is directed by Arun Gopalan, who is also helming John’s film Tehran. Tariq is written by Ritesh Shah and Lalit Marathe. It will be produced by John along with Shobna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell. John made the announcement on Instagram and wrote, “Aazadi ki ‘Tariq’, 15 August 2023. ‘Tariq’ is our next creative collaboration with Bake My Cake Films after Tehran and Batla House. Time to celebrate the freedom to tell good stories. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.” John was last seen in the Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain Returns. He will next be seen in Pathaan, with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.