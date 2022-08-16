Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s 'Tiger 3' gets release date

Salman took to his social media platforms to share the news along with a video that features clips from the first two films.

Published: 16th August 2022 07:45 AM

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

By Express News Service

On the occasion of Independence day, which marks the 10-year anniversary of spy actioner, Ek Tha Tiger, Salman Khan has announced the release date of the third film in the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3. Salman took to his social media platforms to share the news along with a video that features clips from the first two films. The third film will be released on 21 April 2023, coinciding with Eid.

Tiger 3 is set to take forward the long-going tradition of releasing Salman’s films on the festival date, from Wanted in 2009 to Radhe in 2021 (which premiered on ZEE 5 through the pay-per-view model). Returning alongside Salman is Katrina Kaif, who plays Zoya, a Pakistani spy in the franchise.

The first film was directed by Kabir Khan, while the second film, Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was released in December 2017. Tiger 3 is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma who has previously directed Band Baaja Bhaarath and Fan. The film is being produced by Aditya Chopra through Yash Raj Films and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

