Soha Ali Khan drops pictures from brother Saif's 52nd birthday celebration

The birthday boy looked handsome in a blue kurta pyjama in a series of pictures posted by Soha Ali Khan.

Published: 16th August 2022 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Saif Ali Khan with his family on his 52nd birthday.

Actor Saif Ali Khan with his family on his 52nd birthday. (Photo | Soha Ali Khan Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As actor Saif Ali Khan turns 52 today, his sister Soha shared glimpses from the birthday celebrations on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Tum Mile' actor dropped a series of pictures from the birthday celebration of his brother.

Sharing the pictures, the 'Rang De Basanti' actor wrote, "Happy birthday bhai (who is not on Instagram)."

In the first picture, the sister-brother duo are seen enjoying the birthday cake while sitting on the floor. Soha and Saif looked cute as they pose for the camera.

In the next couple of pictures, the birthday boy who looked handsome in a blue kurta pyjama is seen celebrating with his family including his lovely wife Kareena Kapoor, kids- Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh.

Saif's sister Saba Pataudi and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu were also present for the cake cutting.

ALSO READ | 'Your pout is way better than mine': Kareena Kapoor's quirky birthday wish for husband Saif Ali Khan

In the last image, the boy's gang including Saif, Ibrahim and Kunal were seen engrossed in some serious conversation as they sit on the floor.

Saif is a doting father to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim. He shares them with his ex-wife Amrita Singh. And also had Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh with his wife Kareena Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan is the son of actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. He has been in the Hindi film industry for almost 3 decades and over the span of his career, the actor has proved that he can ace all genres of roles. Right from comedy, romance, and action to even turning into a villain on the silver screen, he has done it all.

He made his debut in the film industry with Yash Chopra's directorial 'Parampara' alongside Raveena Tandon and Aamir Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in 'Vikram Vedha', which is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit of the same name. The story is inspired by the popular Indian folk tale of Vikram-Betaal with the characters borrowing their names from them as well. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30.

He is also a part of 'Adipurush', which will release on January 12, 2023. Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will also be seen with Saif in the film.

