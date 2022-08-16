Home Entertainment Hindi

Subhash Ghai launches his latest patriotic track 'Tiranaga'

On the contemporary beats, the track tries to capture the essence of brotherhood and unity of the nation.

Published: 16th August 2022 02:12 AM

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai (Photo | Express)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has released a patriotic song, titled 'Tiranaga' which is composed and written by him. He shared that it was an enriching experience to compose and to pen a song for the motherland

The song is not only a tribute to freedom fighters but it also remembers legendary personalities of the film industry like Raj Kapoor, B.R. Chopra and many more. On the contemporary beats, the track tries to capture the essence of brotherhood and unity of the nation.

He says: "The glory of our magnificent motherland is indescribable. This year we complete 75 years of Independence. 'Tiranga' is an ode to my India, a country known for its incomparable cultural diversity and illustrious history. Kids, faculty at Whistling Woods were very pumped up when I first read out a couplet from the song."

The veteran director further talks about the hard work and contribution of the students of his institute Whistling Woods International.

"It is an enriching experience to compose and to write a song for your motherland. They encouraged me to compose it. We, thus, decided on celebrating the country's 75th year of Independence in a spectacular, musical way."

"It is essential for students to learn, get hands-on experience in the business and the students have worked really hard on the entire song, making it even more special for me," he concludes.

