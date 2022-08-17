Home Entertainment Hindi

'Godavari' actor Jitendra Joshi pays tribute to late director Nishikant Kamat

Nishikant, who made films like 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', 'Drishyam' (Hindi), and 'Dombivli Fast', died at the age of 50 due to liver cirrhosis.

Published: 17th August 2022

Late director Nishikant Kamat and actor Jitendra Joshi.

Late director Nishikant Kamat and actor Jitendra Joshi. (Photos | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After receiving several recognition and honours at the film festival circuit throughout the globe, Marathi film 'Godavari' starring 'Sacred Games' fame actor Jitendra Joshi, is headed to theatrical release on November 11.

Jitendra took to his social media to announce the release date and pay tribute to his friend, the late filmmaker, Nishikant Kamat on his second death anniversary.

Jitendra said in his heartfelt tribute, "When a friend leaves us, we are left with nothing but their thoughts. It's been two years since you left Nishikant. Ever since you left, there has been a strange uneasiness. In an attempt to find you again, I found 'Godavari' and Nishikant in it."

Nishikant, who made films like 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', 'Drishyam' (Hindi), and 'Dombivli Fast', died at the age of 50 due to liver cirrhosis.

Jitendra further mentioned in the video: "You had great love for the medium of cinema and you always ensured the films reach the audiences in the best way possible. Today, on your second death anniversary, I am announcing the release date of my film 'Godavari'. Our 'Godavari' is releasing on 11th November 2022 only in cinemas. You will always be in my heart and by my side. I love you and miss you Nishi."

'Godavari', which has been feted with several recognitions at FIPRESCI-India (India Chapter of the International Federation of Film Critics FIPRESCI) Grand-Prix, New York Indian Film Festival 2022, IFFI 2021, Pune International Film Festival 2022, tells the story of Nishikant (played by Jitendra Joshi) who has strayed away from his family.

Nishikant returns home to discover corners he didn't know existed and to mend relationships that had never really broken. What follows are complex questions about his life, his family, and his religion, and a realisation that the river that he despised so much holds all answers.

Shot on the banks of the river Godavari, the film has been produced by Jio Studios, presented by Blue Drop Films and Jitendra Joshi Pictures.

It also stars Vikram Gokhale, Neena Kulkarni, and Priyadarshan Jadhav, and is directed by Nikhil Mahajan.

