Home Entertainment Hindi

Kiara and Sidharth to pair up again for 'Adal Badal'

The film’s plot is under wraps but it involves exchanging of souls between the two lead characters.

Published: 17th August 2022 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. (Photo | Kiara Advani Instagram)

By Express News Service

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will soon reunite for another film, as per media reports.

The actors, who are rumoured to be dating, starred in late Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic Shershaah. As per reports, the film is tentatively called Adal Badal.

The film’s plot is under wraps but it involves exchanging of souls between the two lead characters. Both Kiara and Sidharth will be seen in never-seen-before avatars in the movie, which will also reportedly have a lot of special effects.

Currently, Sidharth is shooting for Rohit Shetty’s series Indian Police Force.

The Amazon Prime show also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Both Sidharth and Rohit will make their series debut with the show.

Kiara, on the other hand, after basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, will next be seen in Ram Charan’s RC15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiara Advani Sidharth Malhotra Adal Badal
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp