Kiara and Sidharth to pair up again for 'Adal Badal'

By Express News Service

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will soon reunite for another film, as per media reports.

The actors, who are rumoured to be dating, starred in late Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic Shershaah. As per reports, the film is tentatively called Adal Badal.

The film’s plot is under wraps but it involves exchanging of souls between the two lead characters. Both Kiara and Sidharth will be seen in never-seen-before avatars in the movie, which will also reportedly have a lot of special effects.

Currently, Sidharth is shooting for Rohit Shetty’s series Indian Police Force.

The Amazon Prime show also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Both Sidharth and Rohit will make their series debut with the show.

Kiara, on the other hand, after basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, will next be seen in Ram Charan’s RC15.

