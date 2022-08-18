Ashwin Gangaraju to helm period drama '1770' based on Bengali novel 'Anandamath'

By Express News Service

Ashwin Gangaraju who made his directorial debut with Aakashvani, is set to direct upcoming multilingual film 1770, based on Bankim Chandra’s Bengali novel Anandamath. The makers released the motion poster of the film on Wednesday.

The film is produced by Shhailendra Kkumar, Sujayy Kuttiy, Krishna Kumar B and Suraj Sharma under the banner of SS1 Entertainment and PK Entertainment. In a statement issued by the makers, Ashwin said, “This subject was a huge challenge for me, but with legendary V Vijayendra Prasad sir writing the adapted story and screenplay, I think what we have on paper is a blockbuster cinematic experience.” Ashwin has previously assisted SS Rajamouli in Eega and Baahubali

It is to be noted that Vande Mataram song first appeared in Anandamath. The upcoming film is written by V Vijayendra Prasad. “I feel that Vande Mataram was a magical word. It was a mantra that was given by Maharishi Bankim Chandra for a nation to unite against tyranny and injustice.

In 1770, we dealt with the story of unknown warriors who ignited the fire of the freedom movement.” 1770 will be made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. The casting is underway and will be announced by Diwali. The film is currently in the pre-production stages.

