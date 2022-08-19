Home Entertainment Hindi

"We are all praying for you, waiting for you": Rajpal Yadav wishes Raju Srivastava speedy recovery

According to a source, he is still unconscious and showing very little signs of improvement.

Published: 19th August 2022 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava.

Actor Raju Srivastava. (Photo | Raju Srivastava Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav has sent his best wishes to Raju Srivastava, who is admitted in the intensive care unit at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Rajpal took to his Instagram handle and posted a video in which he was heard saying that he is eagerly waiting for him to meet up after he gets better. The video was captioned, "Get well soon Raju mere bhai ...miss seeing you. @rajusrivastavaofficial."

In the video, speaking in Hindi, he said, "Bhai Raju Srivastava, get well soon. We are all praying for you and eagerly waiting for you. Your family, your 'sansaar' and your well-wishers, everyone is praying for your speedy recovery. Get out soon, so that we can all hug each other, and you stay happy and keep entertaining the world. Love you brother, god bless you, get well soon."

Raju, who is currently on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at AIIMS Delhi, continues to be in critical condition.

According to a source, he is still unconscious and showing very little signs of improvement.

The comedian had been admitted to the hospital on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack. He was experiencing chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. Post this his trainer took him to the hospital.

The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raju Srivastava AIIMS New Delhi
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp