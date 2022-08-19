Home Entertainment Hindi

We like grey characters because we are all full of flaws and virtues: 'Darlings' actor Vijay Varma

We are all full of flaws and virtues and I like that the characters that I play are dealing with emotions, psychies and traits which are very troublesome for themselves and others.

Published: 19th August 2022 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Vijay Varma. (Photo | Instagram)

Actor Vijay Varma. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

Actor Vijay Varma, who has portrayed roles with shades in films such as 'Pink', 'Darlings', 'Ghost Stories' and 'Gully Boy' among many others, says that he is yet to come across someone who is as "pure" as late star Rajesh Khanna's character in 'Bawarchi'.

Vijay says grey-shaded characters represent life. Talking to IANS about what makes characters with such shades so likeable, Vijay said: "I don't know! I am yet to meet a person who is all good in life. We are all full of shades."

"We are full of flaws and virtues and I like that the characters that I play are dealing with emotions, psychics and traits which are very troublesome for themselves and others and somehow we all resonate with these grey characters."

ALSO READ | 'Darlings' movie review: Alia Bhatt lights up this dark comedy

The actor, who played an alcoholic and a wife-beater in his latest release 'Darlings', said that he cannot answer on the audience's behalf but added that he is yet to come across someone who is all good.

"I can't really answer that on the audience's behalf but when I study life and study people around me, I feel like I am yet to meet someone who is as pure as 'Bawarchi' ka Rajesh Khanna, who is all good."

"So yeah, these characters represent life.. Therefore it becomes relatable," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Varma Darlings Rajesh Khanna Grey character
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp