WATCH | Teaser of Diljit Dosanjh's 'Jogi' based on 1984 Sikh riots out now

The 40-seconds-long teaser sets the scene in Delhi moments before the 1984 tragedy and the aftermath as Jogi fights for family, brotherhood and unity against all odds.

Published: 20th August 2022 08:02 PM

Diljit Dosanjh in 'Jogi'.

Diljit Dosanjh in 'Jogi'. (YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Makers of the upcoming period emotional thriller film 'Jogi', on Saturday, unveiled the teaser of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Netflix dropped the teaser, which they captioned, "Dekhiye Jogi ka haunsla, Jogi ki himmat, aur Jogi ki dosti. Jogi, streams on 16th September, only on Netflix."

Based on the 1984 Sikh riots, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur, and Hiten Tejwani in the lead roles.

Helmed by 'Sultan' director, Ali Abbas Zafar the film is all set to stream exclusively on Netflix from September 16, 2022.

The 40-seconds-long teaser sets the scene in Delhi moments before the 1984 tragedy and the aftermath as Jogi fights for family, brotherhood and unity against all odds.

The film marks the digital debut of the 'Udta Punjab' actor.

Talking about his role in the film, Diljit said, "Playing the role of Jogi has been one of the most fulfilling experiences and I am excited for my digital debut on Netflix. The entire team has worked really hard to bring to life this beautiful story and I want to thank Ali and Himanshu for trusting me with this role. I am looking forward to audiences watching our film and showing their love."

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' director stated, "Jogi is a very special film to me and who better than Diljit to helm the role of 'Jogi'! It's about hope, brotherhood and courage in the times of adversity and is a story of how tough times very often unite different people. I am extremely humbled that our story will reach millions of viewers not only in India but across the globe via Netflix."

Meanwhile, Diljit will be also seen in an upcoming family entertainer Punjabi film 'Babe Bhangra Paude Ne' alongside actor Sargun Mehta, which is all set to release on September 30, 2022.

Ali, on the other hand, is also working on his next action thriller project 'Bloody Daddy' with actor Shahid Kapoor. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the French film 'Nuit Blanche'.

