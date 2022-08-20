WATCH 'Cuttputlli' trailer: Akshay Kumar chases serial killer in remake of Tamil hit 'Ratsasan'

By ANI

The trailer of the upcoming Hindi film Cuttputlli was released by the makers on social media on Saturday.

Cuttputlli will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2. The film will also stream in the US on Hulu.

Directed by Ranjit M Tiwari, the film stars Akshay Kumar as a cop, who is on a 'journey of intercepting a serial killer’s psychology’.

Previously titled Mission Cinderella, the film is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil psychological crime thriller Ratsasan.

Besides Akshay, the cast also features Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, and Chandrachur Singh.

As a spate of murders rock the quaint hill town of Kaushali, Akshay Kumar plays an investigator named Arjan Seth, who gets cracking on the case. Arjan suspects there is a serial killer afoot, committing brutal, cold-blooded murders and dumping the body in public places for cops to find. As time runs out and innocent lives appear to be on stake, Arjan has a brainwave. "We should play mind games, not power games, with the killer," he announces grimly.

Talking about Cuttputlli, Akshay said, “Set once upon a time in Kasauli amidst the backdrop of nature’s beauty, the film unveils incidents of ugly killings. It’s filled with enthralling twists and turns. I play an underdog investigation officer, Arjan Sethi, who is on a trail to catch the psychopath killer whose motives are unpredictable and unclear. Here, revenge is an illusion and the last act of the movie is unthinkable and will take you by total surprise."

