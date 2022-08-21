Home Entertainment Hindi

Anushka Sharma wishes 'paw'-sitive morning to her fans

Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022.

Published: 21st August 2022 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma (Photo | Anushka Sharma @ Instagram)

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma (Photo | Anushka Sharma @ Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Sunday, shared a 'paw-sitive' morning wish on her social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 'NH-1' shared a picture on stories, which she captioned, " Have a 'paw'-sitive day y'all.' In the picture, Anushka shared a snap of her morning coffee with a paw-shaped foam on top of it.

Recently, the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' actor was spotted taking a bike ride with her husband Virat Kohli on the streets of Mumbai, wearing a jet-black helmet so that their fans couldn't recognize them.

Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the 'Patiala House' actor is all set for her comeback.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently shooting for her upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' where she will be seen portraying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

The film will stream directly on Netflix. She was last seen in 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which was released in 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anushka Sharma daughter Vamika Virat Kohli 'Chakda Xpress
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp