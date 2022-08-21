Home Entertainment Hindi

BFFs Sara, Janhvi all excited about watching 'House of the Dragon' together

Based on George R.R. Martin's book 'Fire and Blood', the 10-episode series is the remarkable yet turbulent story of the House of Targaryen.

Published: 21st August 2022 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: B-town BFFs Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, who recently shared the couch on the popular talk show 'Koffee With Karan', are excited to watch the much awaited series 'House of the Dragon'.

The actresses posted a video on their respective social media handles, where they were seen discussing the series. When Janhvi, who is a 'Game of Thrones' fan, went quizzing Sara about the show, Sara replied: "'House of the Dragon' is a new and different show for which watching Game of Thrones is not mandatory."

Sara said she is excited to enter the universe of dragons: "I am really looking forward to 'House of the Dragon'; it is definitely on my bucket list to watch!"

(Photo | Sara Ali Khan @ Instagram)

"There's a lot of buzz around it, and I am totally excited. It turns out, one doesn't need to watch 'GOT' before 'HOTD'! George R.R. Martin is a genius, and seeing his vision come to life will be a treat."

She added, "I am already fascinated by all the dragons in this period drama, and I have the perfect partner to watch it with! After going on treks together, sharing the Koffee couch, I am now all set to watch the turbulent battle of the Iron throne with Janhvi exclusively on August 22, 2022."

A snip from the House of the Dragon

Janhvi said she was thrilled at the propect of watching the series with Sara, "With the Targaryens at the height of their power with all their dragons, it'll surely be an interesting watch. I don't know if Winter is coming but I do know that Sara is in for a crazy ride," Janhvi said.

Based on George R.R. Martin's book 'Fire and Blood', the 10-episode series is the remarkable yet turbulent story of the House of Targaryen, set 200 years before the events that captivated global audiences in 'Game of Thrones'.

HBO's 'House of the Dragon' will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on August 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sara Ali Khan Janhvi Kapoor House of the Dragon
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp