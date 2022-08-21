‘Don’t want to feel left out’: Alia Bhatt to change her name to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Alia Bhatt will soon be changing her name to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor. The actor married Ranbir Kapoor in April this year. In an interview with Mid-day, she said that her screen name will always be Alia Bhatt, but she is going to change her name on her documents, including her passport.

Alia stated that she had been planning to do it for a long time but couldn’t because of her international travels and a hectic schedule. She also shared that Ranbir, on the other hand, changed his marital status on his passport soon after the wedding.

Talking about why she wants to change her name, Alia said, “We are going to have a child now. I don’t want to be the Bhatt, whilst the Kapoors are traveling together; you know what I mean? I don’t want to feel left out.”

When asked if she will change her name to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor, she said, “I will always be Alia Bhatt. And now I am also a Kapoor.”

Alia and Ranbir fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. They got married in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir’s Mumbai home in April this year. In June, Alia announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post.

On the film front, Alia co-produced her first film under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions recently. Titled Darlings, the film is currently streaming on Netflix. Her upcoming films include Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, and her debut Hollywood film Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot.