Madhavan's 'Rocketry' completes 50 days in theatres

The biographical drama is based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was framed for espionage and imprisoned in 1994.

Published: 21st August 2022 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

CHENNAI:  Actor Madhavan's critically acclaimed hit film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', which continues to have a splendid run, has now completed a remarkable 50 days in theatres.

What is remarkable about the achievement is that the film's run in theatres continues to be strong, even after it was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 26.

Produced by Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures, the film stars Madhavan in the lead and also marks his directorial debut. It also features Simran, Ranjit Kapoor and includes a special cameo by Suriya.

Taking to Twitter to thank the audience and the fans for the film's success, Madhavan said: "Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts. This is so very gratifying and humbling."

The actor also shared a poster that said that the film had completed 50 days in theatres.

The biographical drama is based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was framed for espionage and imprisoned in 1994.

The film chronicles Narayanan's achievements, his passion for the country's space mission, his unmatched dedication, and the accusation that eventually became the biggest personal and professional setback of his life. It is an emotionally charged human narrative with an outstanding performance by Madhavan.

