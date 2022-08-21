Home Entertainment Hindi

'Meri sabse commercial picture aa rahi hai: Kartik Aaryan on 'Shehzada', remake of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'

'Shehzada' helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan, also stars Kriti Sanon.

Published: 21st August 2022 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan in 'Shehzada'.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan in 'Shehzada'. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Sunday shared an action-packed picture from the sets of his upcoming action entertainer film 'Shehzada' with a quirky caption.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Love Aaj Kal 2' treated fans with a new picture.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Insomniac like me slept for Ten hrs after the Epic Climax that we shot for #Shehzada filled with Action which I have done for the first time. One of the most difficult, hectic and again a new zone for me. Just can't wait for you guys to see it. #10thFeb2023 Meri sabse Commercial picture aa rahi hai."

In the picture, Kartik's face could be seen hidden with 'Shehzada' clapboard. He is seen in an action avatar.

He has done romantic films like the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', now he will be essaying in a new action zone in his upcoming movie.

'Shehzada' is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The movie helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan, also stars Kriti Sanon.

The film is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023. It will clash with Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. '

Shehzada' was earlier scheduled to release in November this year.

He is currently flying high on the success of his recently released film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which collected over Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide.

Apart from 'Shehzada', he also has Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Satya Prem Ki Katha,' alongside Kiara Advani for the second time. It marks Kartik's first collaboration with Nadiadwala. 'The movie is touted to be an epic love story that will bring Kartik in the lead after his romantic movies.

Kartik will also be seen in 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kartik Aaryan Shehzada Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp