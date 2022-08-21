Home Entertainment Hindi

'My Checked Mate' says Farhan Akhtar as he shares picture with wife Shibani Dandekar

Farhan and Shibani who dated for almost three years tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19.

Published: 21st August 2022 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar during their wedding. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, on Sunday, dropped a cute picture with his wife Shibani Dandekar from their recent trip.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Rock On' actor shared a picture on stories which he captioned, "My Checked Mate," followed by a red heart emoticon.

In the picture, Shibani could be seen giving a warm hug to her husband Farhan.

The 'Luck By Chance' actor could be seen donning an all-black outfit. He opted for a long black hoodie paired up with matching track pants.

Shibani, on the other hand, could be seen wearing a dark brown checked Kashmiri pheran.

Farhan and Shibani who dated for almost three years tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19.

The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

ALSO READ | Exciting to be part of culturally inclusive 'Ms Marvel': Farhan Akhtar

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is on cloud nine as he made his Hollywood debut with 'Ms. Marvel'. The show introduced Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

'Ms Marvel' received positive feedback from the netizens.

He will be next directing a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara', which stars Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

