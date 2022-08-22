Mahima Chaudhry to essay Indira Gandhi’s confidante

By Express News Service

Mahima Chaudhry has joined the cast of Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. She will essay the role of author Pupul Jayakar, who was Indira Gandhi’s close friend and also penned a biography on the late prime minister. Kangana portrays Indira Gandhi in Emergency.

The other notable characters include Anupam Kher as the revolutionary leader J P Narayan and Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Talking about Mahima’s character, director-star Kangana Ranaut said, “Pupul Jayakar was an author, a very close friend of Mrs Gandhi and has also written her autobiography.

Even though the film is a firstperson account, it is not a film where somebody is the narrator. Mrs Gandhi’s interactions with Pupul are the most soulful. They shed light on how she confided her deepest darkest secrets to Pupul Jayakar. This makes her character an important person in the film called Emergency.”

Mahima, who’s returning to films after beating cancer, shared, “Working with Kangana is an experience because she wears so many hats. She is directing it herself and producing it. Pupul Jayakar was Mrs Indira Gandhi’s childhood friend so my scenes are the ones where you get to see the non-political side of this great statesman and controversial political leader during the time of Emergency.”

