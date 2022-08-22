Home Entertainment Hindi

Sutapa Sikdar remembers husband Irrfan Khan on son Ayaan's birthday

Published: 22nd August 2022 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 06:43 PM

Actor Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan (Twitter Photo)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar penned down a sweet note for her younger son, Ayaan Khan on his birthday.

On Sunday, taking to her Instagram handle, Sutapa took a stroll down memory lane and recalled how Irrfan was busy shooting for his film 'Maqbool' during the birth of his younger son Ayaan Khan.

Sharing a reel clubbed with pictures, Sutapa wrote, "Wishing you a great birthday Ayaan reminds me of the time when you were still inside me and baba was shooting for 'MAQBOOL'. You came down and the doctor told me to get admitted it could be a premature baby, baba flew down from Bhopal and don't know what you guys communicated I am sure baba had said "rook jao jaldi kya hai zindagi ko aaram se lena chahiye" or he had said "abbe yaar main yahan ruk jaunga toh bahut gadbad ho jayegi bahut important scene hai.."."

She added, "The doctor gave me complete bed rest which I didn't listen to but you listened and came out to grace the world when baba finished the shoot of Maqbool! such a mature decision for being a premature baby and you have been like that always, the balance, the peace, the keeper of even the unsaid promise. May you always remain like this completely unaffected by the ever changing social media..may you pursue whatever you want, don't take pressure like you didnt when you were about to be born. blessings from me and baba!! I am blessed to have you! #giftoflove #MAQBOOL #nostalgia #irrfanandayaan."

Ever since Irrfan Khan passed away, it is his wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil, who have been sharing memories and anecdotes of the late star.

It's been almost two years since iconic star Irrfan Khan passed away after a battle with cancer. But, he is still loved and remembered by his family and friends. The actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He left for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020.

The iconic star is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil Khan, Ayan Khan. Babil is all set for his acting debut with an upcoming Netflix original titled 'Qala'. He is also a part of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming untitled project.

