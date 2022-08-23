Home Entertainment Hindi

Aly Goni says Sonali Phogat messaged him two days before her demise, shares emotional video

During Bigg 'Bigg Boss Season 14', Sonali had found a great friend in Aly and she had also confessed that she had some feelings for him.

Published: 23rd August 2022 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Aly Goni and Sonali Phogat in 'Bigg Boss Season 14'.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Television actor and 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Aly Goni, on Tuesday, mourned the loss of his co-contestant Sonali Phogat after her untimely demise in Goa.

Taking to Instagram, Aly shared a reel video, which he captioned, "Samajh nahi aa raha kya bolu u msged me 2 days back and gave me so many blessings and told me how much u loved my new song and u asked me if I will do a same kind of song with u.. and I promised u I will.. but I m sorry Sonali ji yeh promise ab adhura reh gaya You will be missed.. may god rest your beautiful soul in peace."

In the video, Aly shared short clips from 'Bigg Boss Season 14', with the song 'Yaadien Yaad Aati Hain' playing in the background.

Soon after Aly dropped the emotional video, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and rest in peace messages for the departed soul.

Aly also dropped a heartbroken emoticon on his Twitter account after the news of Sonali's untimely demise came.

