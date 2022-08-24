Home Entertainment Hindi

Complaint filed against Laal Singh Chadha, Shabash Mithu for 'ridiculing' people with disabilities

The complaint alleges that both films violate sections of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 by allegedly making demeaning remarks against people with disabilities.

Published: 24th August 2022 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A complaint has been filed in the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities against movies Laal Singh Chadha and Shabash Mithu for allegedly ridiculing the differently abled.

Complainant Dr Satendra Singh, co-founder of Doctors with Disabilities who also suffers from 70 per cent locomotor disability, shared the copy of the notice issued by the court of commissioner following the complaint.

However, no confirmation on the matter was received from the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry.

According to the notice, the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities has sought comments from directors of Laal Singh Chadha and Shabash Mithu, Central Board of Film Certification and the Union Information and Broadcasting ministry on the matter.

The complaint alleges that both films violate sections of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 by allegedly making demeaning remarks against people with disabilities.

