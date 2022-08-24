Home Entertainment Hindi

Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan lock horns in 'Vikram Vedha' teaser

The 2017 hit film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in titular roles. Vikram, a tough cop (Saif), sets a trap for a dreaded and revered gangster called Vedha (Hrithik).

Published: 24th August 2022 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Vikram Vedha

Actor Hrithik Roshan, Director duo Pushkar-Gayatri and actor Saif Ali Khan on the sets of the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha'. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: It's a clash of the titans as Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan pack a powerful punch in the "Vikram Vedha" teaser, which was released by the makers on Wednesday.

A modern retelling of the classic folktale 'Baital Pachisi', the upcoming movie is the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller of the same name.

The 2017 hit film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in titular roles. Vikram, a tough cop (Saif), sets a trap for a dreaded and revered gangster called Vedha (Hrithik).

But tables turn when Vikram's perception of the difference between the good and the evil gets blurry as he is caught in the web of stories spun by Vedha.

Director duo Pushkar & Gayatri, who also helmed the original film, shared the teaser of "Vikram Vedha" (Hindi) on Twitter.

"The story of Vikram Vedha has been like our baby since its inception. Over the years we have nurtured and grown with it. Today we are happy & proud to present a piece of our heart to all of you. #VikramVedhaTeaser OUT NOW," they said in the tweet.

The film, a YNOT Studios production, is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and S Sashikanth.

Also starring Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Satyadeep Misra, "Vikram Vedha" is slated to be released in theatres on September 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bollywood Saif Ali Khan Hrithik Roshan T-Series Vikram Vedha
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp