Home Entertainment Hindi

Big B to make debut as music composer with R Balki's 'Chup'

Big B and Balki have a long-standing association and the superstar has worked with him in almost all of his films.

Published: 25th August 2022 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan will debut as a music composer in R Balki's 'Chup'

Veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan will debut as a music composer in R Balki's 'Chup' (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The upcoming film 'Chup' will mark the debut of veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer, director R Balki divulged the details as the film is set to release on September 23.

The film is a romantic psychopath thriller, a thought Balki had after 'Cheeni Kum' and decided to write it much later. The poster revealing the release date was released on Thursday.

Talking about the same, Balki said "'Chup' is special for more than one reason. For me the biggest reason is it marks the official debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer."

Big B and Balki have a long-standing association and the superstar has worked with him in almost all of his films.

The director then revealed how the music composing debut for Big B unfolded, "Amitji saw 'Chup' and played an instinctive original melody on his piano as he relived the film. It was his way of expressing his feelings for the film, paying tribute. This composition, his gift to the film, will be the end title track of 'Chup'. I don't think there can be an artist whose sensitivity can beat Bachchan's and 'Chup' has his touch!"

The film stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt. The original story is by R Balki, with the screenplay and dialogues co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.

The film has been produced by the late stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chup Amitabh Bachchan R Balki Cheeni Kum Sunny Deol Dulquer Salmaan Shreya Dhanwanthary Pooja Bhatt
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp