Comedian Raju Srivastava gains consciousness 15 days post cardiac arrest

The stand-up comedian turned politician and actor is very popular for his stage character 'Gajodhar Bhaiya'.

Comedian turned politician Raju Srivastava (Photo | Raju Srivastava @ Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Comedian Raju Srivastava, who has been under hospitalization for the past 15 days after suffering a cardiac arrest, gained consciousness on Thursday.

Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he's being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi, said Garvit Narang, personal secretary of the actor.

The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill in a gym when he complained of chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. He had been admitted to a Delhi hospital on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack.

Earlier, Raju's younger brother shared a video message to reveal details about his brother's health.

In the video, he expressed gratitude towards the fans for their prayers for the well-being of the comedian and refuted farcical rumours about Raju's health.

Deepu Srivastava also called Raju a fighter in a video message."He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy."

He has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s and received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005. Then he went on to climb the ladder of success by sharing the big screen with renowned Bollywood stars.

The stand-up comedian turned politician and actor is very popular for his stage character 'Gajodhar Bhaiya'.

