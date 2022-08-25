Home Entertainment Hindi

'Dad will be smiling somewhere': KK’s daughter Taamara takes her first gig to social media

In an emotional post, Taamara wished her father was there to see her perform.

Published: 25th August 2022 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Daughter of late singer KK, Taamara Krishna

Daughter of late singer KK, Taamara Krishna (Photo | Instagram)

By Online Desk

Daughter of late singer KK, Taamara Krishna took to social media with her experience of her first gig. In an emotional post, Taamara called it an ‘overwhelming’ experience. She added that she wished her father was there to see her perform.

“First gig! Was an amazingly overwhelming experience! Thanks to all the amazing artists who joined us! And special thanks to @singer_shaan uncle for making it really fun to sing ‘it’s the time to disco’ and just being really encouraging and supportive, dad will be smiling somewhere! Can’t believe what’s happening, and can’t stop wishing dad was here with us,” wrote Taamara sharing the photos.

She thanked her father's fans and team for their immense support and called them ‘angels’ in another post. “Dads band has been so so encouraging and supportive too, they’ve made the whole process of performing so comfortable, especially for me, they really ease my nerves, and I feel very at home on stage, because it feels like dad has left all his angels with us on stage, it feels like there’s some of dad in everyone on stage And it’s such a privilege to perform with the band, that made bands a thing in India, for Bollywood live gigs. Hope to catch up to your musicianship soon and not let you’ll miss dad too much.”

“It was a great feeling to look around me and see so many people who believe in us, mom, nakul, Hitesh uncle, shubb, the band And dads fans, thank you guys for giving us an incredible chance, we hope to make you guys proud and not feel too much of the void that dad left behind.” At the end of the note, she wrote that KK deserved the ‘best tribute’ ever. “Hope you ate lots of heaven cake and we know you’re here with us,” she added.

Singer KK passed away on May 31, 2022, following a cardiac arrest. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KK Taamara Krishna Shaan Armaan Malik
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp