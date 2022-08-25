Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone challenges Ranveer Singh in new Instagram video

The couple recently posted pictures of their 'Greh Pravesh' in their luxurious property in Alibaug. In 2021, Ranveer and Deepika purchased a bungalow in Alibaug for Rs 22 crore.

Published: 25th August 2022 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone challenging Ranveer Singh on Instagram. (Photo | Deepika Padukone @ Instagram)

Deepika Padukone challenging Ranveer Singh on Instagram. (Photo | Deepika Padukone @ Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Although Deepika archived most of her fun Instagram posts and videos in 2020, she has her Instagram game going on pretty strong!

On Wednesday, Deepika challenged Ranveer Singh on Instagram.

In a video shared by Deepika, she is seen taking up a fun socks challenge. In the caption of the video, she challenged Ranveer Singh to beat her in it! She wrote, "Try beating that @ranveersingh !"

The challenge is to wear as many socks on one foot in under 30 seconds. With many socks available there, Deepika only missed out on the last one. Let's see whether Ranveer Singh is able to beat her score!

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddhart Anand, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from that, she will be also seen in 'The Intern,' along with Amitabh Bachchan and in a Pan-India film 'Project -K' opposite south actor Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be next seen in a period comedy film 'Cirkus' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, he will be also seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

The couple recently posted pictures of their 'Greh Pravesh' in their luxurious property in Alibaug. In 2021, Ranveer and Deepika purchased a bungalow in Alibaug for Rs 22 crore.

Reportedly, Ranveer Singh along with his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani's firm 'Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP' bought a sea-facing luxury quadruplex worth Rs119 crore in Mumbai's posh area nearby SRK's residence Mannat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Deepika fun Instagram posts
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp