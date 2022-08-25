Home Entertainment Hindi

Filmmaker Saawan Kumar Tak passes away at 86, Salman Khan offers condolences

The filmmaker was best known for directing Salman Khan-starrer "Sanam Bewafa" (1991), "Chaand Ka Tukda"(1994) and "Saawan...The Love Season" (2003).

Published: 25th August 2022

Saawan Kumar Tak

Director Saawan Kumar Tak (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Saawan Kumar Tak, director of films such as "Sanam Bewafa" and "Souten", died on Thursday at a hospital here, his nephew said.

The 86-year-old filmmaker was brought to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday in a "critical" condition and was being treated for lung infection and breathing issues. Tak breathed his last at 4:15 pm on Thursday.

"He passed away at 4:15 pm due to heart failure. His heart had stopped functioning," Navin, Tak's nephew, told PTI.

The filmmaker was best known for directing Salman Khan-starrer "Sanam Bewafa" (1991), "Chaand Ka Tukda"(1994) and "Saawan...The Love Season" (2003).

Khan took to Twitter to pay tribute to the director.

"May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u," he tweeted.

Tak made his directorial debut in 1972 with "Gomti Ke Kinare", which was Meena Kumari's last film appearance. He has also directed 1983 movie "Souten", featuring Rajesh Khanna, Tina Munim and Padmini Kolhapure.

Also a lyricist, Tak had written songs such as "Pyaar Ki Kashti Mein", "Janeman Janeman" and "Chand Sitaare" for Rakesh Roshan's 2000 romance action film "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai", which marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

