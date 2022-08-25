Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega Season 2 to stream on Netflix

By Express News Service

The second season of Netflix’s crime series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega will start streaming from September 23. Season 1 of the show was released in January 2020.

Netflix shared a video on their YouTube channel making the announcement. The video shows a banyan tree with several mobile phones hanging from it.

Jamtara tells the story of young school drop-outs who incept an elaborate phishing scam raking in fortunes, only to be intercepted by the police and local politicians.

Season one featured an ensemble of Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar and Amit Sial. The four will reprise their roles as Sunny, Rocky, Gudiya and Brajesh alongside Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Aksha Pardhasany.

The second season of Netflix’s crime series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega will start streaming from September 23. Season 1 of the show was released in January 2020. Netflix shared a video on their YouTube channel making the announcement. The video shows a banyan tree with several mobile phones hanging from it. Jamtara tells the story of young school drop-outs who incept an elaborate phishing scam raking in fortunes, only to be intercepted by the police and local politicians. Season one featured an ensemble of Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar and Amit Sial. The four will reprise their roles as Sunny, Rocky, Gudiya and Brajesh alongside Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Aksha Pardhasany.