Home Entertainment Hindi

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega Season 2 to stream on Netflix

The second season of Netflix’s crime series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega will start streaming from September 23. Season 1 of the show released in January 2020.

Published: 25th August 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega

By Express News Service

The second season of Netflix’s crime series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega will start streaming from September 23. Season 1 of the show was released in January 2020.

Netflix shared a video on their YouTube channel making the announcement. The video shows a banyan tree with several mobile phones hanging from it.

Jamtara tells the story of young school drop-outs who incept an elaborate phishing scam raking in fortunes, only to be intercepted by the police and local politicians.

Season one featured an ensemble of Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar and Amit Sial. The four will reprise their roles as Sunny, Rocky, Gudiya and Brajesh alongside Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Aksha Pardhasany.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp