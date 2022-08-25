R Balki's 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist' to hit screens on September 23

Home Entertainment Hindi

For Balki, "Chup" is a special film for more than one reason. It marks the official debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan @ Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Chup: Revenge of the Artist", a romantic thriller written and directed by R Balki, is set to be released on September 23, the makers said Thursday.

Billed as a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic "Kaagaz Ke Phool", the upcoming film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt.

"It marks the official debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer. Amitji saw 'Chup' and played an instinctive original melody on his piano as he relived the film. It was his way of expressing his feelings for the film, paying a tribute. This composition, his gift to the film, will be the end title track of Chup. I don't think there can be an artist whose sensitivity can beat Bachchan's and Chup has his touch!!!" the filmmaker said in a statement.

The screenplay and dialogues are co-written by Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. Vishal Sinha is credited as director of photography on the project. The film is produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde.

Gada (Pen Studios) presents "Chup" and all India distribution is by Pen Marudhar.

Music directors are S D Burman, Amit Trivedi, Sneha Khanwalkar and Aman Pant with lyrics by Sahir Ludhianvi, Kaifi Azmi, and Swanand Kirkire.

Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma are attached as co-producers of the film.

