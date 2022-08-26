Odia film 'Adieu Godard' to release on Sept 2

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Award-winning Odia film 'Adieu Godard' will be released in multiplexes across Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on September 2.

Informing this to media persons in Bhubaneswar, the film's writer and director Amartya Bhattacharyya said in the following week 'Adieu Godard' will be released in Kolkata and Mumbai besides, it will also have limited theatrical screening in London and would be released digitally across US and Canada.

Actress Anu Choudhury is presenting the film for its theatrical release in India.

The film's cast includes Choudhury Bikas Das, Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, Sudharsri Madhusmita, Swastik Choudhury, Choudhury Jayaprakash Das, Shankar Basu Mallick, and Abhishek Giri. Produced by Bhubaneshwar-based production house, Swastik Arthouse, the film's music has been composed by Kisaloy Roy and Bollywood singer Rupam Islam has rendered his first Odia song in this film.

Choudhury Bikash Das plays Ananda, an Odia villager who becomes enamored with the cinema of Jean-Luc Godard and organizes a French film festival.

'Adieu Godard' is an Indo-French co-production with Les films de la Haute Valle from France, in association with FilmStop Entertainment. Other key actors in the film include Swetapadma Satpathy, Sumit Panda, Sandip Bal, Sridhar Martha and Banikanta Mishra.

The film premiered at the Moscow International Film Festival and has won 6 international awards including the Best Film (Indian Competition) at Kolkata International Film Festival and the DARE to DREAM theme award at UK Asian Film Festival.

The film has travelled to several festivals across the globe such as Split Film Festival in Croatia, Mosaic South Asian Film Festival in Canada, and Indian Film Festival of Stuttgart in Germany.

In India, the film screened across various prestigious festivals like the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES).

"It is always a great thing when a film gets recognized internationally. However even after awards and global recognition what matters the most is the people at home who receive the film. Am so hopeful that this film will be loved by one and all. I can’t thank Platoon Distribution enough for distributing an Odia film nationally," said film director Bhattacharyya.

