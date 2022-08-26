Home Entertainment Hindi

Odia film 'Adieu Godard' to release on Sept 2

'Adieu Godard' is an Indo-French co-production with Les films de la Haute Valle from France, in association with FilmStop Entertainment.

Published: 26th August 2022 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Adieu Godard, Anu Choudhur, Odia

Actress Anu Choudhury is presenting the film for its theatrical release in India. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Award-winning Odia film 'Adieu Godard' will be released in multiplexes across Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on September 2.

Informing this to media persons in Bhubaneswar, the film's writer and director Amartya Bhattacharyya said in the following week 'Adieu Godard' will be released in Kolkata and Mumbai besides, it will also have limited theatrical screening in London and would be released digitally across US and Canada.

Actress Anu Choudhury is presenting the film for its theatrical release in India.

The film's cast includes Choudhury Bikas Das, Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, Sudharsri Madhusmita, Swastik Choudhury, Choudhury Jayaprakash Das, Shankar Basu Mallick, and Abhishek Giri. Produced by Bhubaneshwar-based production house, Swastik Arthouse, the film's music has been composed by Kisaloy Roy and Bollywood singer Rupam Islam has rendered his first Odia song in this film.

Choudhury Bikash Das plays Ananda, an Odia villager who becomes enamored with the cinema of Jean-Luc Godard and organizes a French film festival.

'Adieu Godard' is an Indo-French co-production with Les films de la Haute Valle from France, in association with FilmStop Entertainment. Other key actors in the film include Swetapadma Satpathy, Sumit Panda, Sandip Bal, Sridhar Martha and Banikanta Mishra.

The film premiered at the Moscow International Film Festival and has won 6 international awards including the Best Film (Indian Competition) at Kolkata International Film Festival and the DARE to DREAM theme award at UK Asian Film Festival.

The film has travelled to several festivals across the globe such as Split Film Festival in Croatia, Mosaic South Asian Film Festival in Canada, and Indian Film Festival of Stuttgart in Germany.

In India, the film screened across various prestigious festivals like the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES).

"It is always a great thing when a film gets recognized internationally. However even after awards and global recognition what matters the most is the people at home who receive the film. Am so hopeful that this film will be loved by one and all. I can’t thank Platoon Distribution enough for distributing an Odia film nationally," said film director Bhattacharyya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
'Adieu Godard' Amartya Bhattacharyya Anu Choudhury IFFK
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp