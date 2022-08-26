Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan completes 34 years in movies, announces new film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

The makers are yet to announce the remaining cast and the director of the film.

Published: 26th August 2022 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Salman Khan on Friday celebrated his 34th year in cinema by announcing that his latest film has been titled "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan".

The actor shared the title and his look from the film on his social media pages along with a video thanking his fans for showering him with love for the past three decades.

"34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now. My life's journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here. Thank you for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now. Really appreciate it," the message read.

The makers are yet to announce the remaining cast and the director of the film.

Khan, 56, was launched in Bollywood with 1988's "Biwi Ho To Aisi" before making his debut as a lead with Sooraj Barjatya's "Maine Pyar Kiya" (1989).

Since then, the actor has starred in many commercial hits and critically-acclaimed movies like "Hum Aapke Hain Koun...?", "Khamoshi: The Musical", "Andaz Apna Apna", "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi", "No Entry", "Wanted", "Dabangg", "Ek Tha Tiger", "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai".

Khan's last big screen release was "Antim", in which he featured alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

His upcoming projects include "Tiger 3", co-starring Katrina Kaif. He will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Salman Khan Antim Aayush Sharma Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp