'Satyaprem Ki Katha' starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani to release in June 2023

Billed as a "soulful musical love saga", the film is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama "Anandi Gopal".

Published: 26th August 2022 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer "Satyaprem Ki Katha" will hit the theatres countrywide on June 29, 2023, the makers announced on Friday.

Production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the film's release date in a post on Twitter.

"Enter the world of a musical love story, #SatyapremKiKatha in theatres near you on 29th June 2023 #SajidNadiadwala #SatyapremKiKatha" read the tweet.

Billed as a "soulful musical love saga", the film is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama "Anandi Gopal".

"Satyaprem Ki Katha" is produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film marks a reunion between Aaryan and Advani, who most recently featured in the horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", which grossed over Rs 230 crore worldwide.

