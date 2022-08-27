Home Entertainment Hindi

Angad Bedi has a quirky 'Juicy luicy' wish for wife Neha Dhupia on her birthday

On the work front, Neha was last seen in the film 'A Thursday' alongside Yami Gautam. The movie hit the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar in February this year.

Published: 27th August 2022 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia (Photo | Angad Bedi @ Instagram)

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia (Photo | Angad Bedi @ Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As actor Neha Dhupia rang on her 42nd birthday, her husband Angad Bedi today dropped a picture from their fun moments along with a quirky caption on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor wished his wife with a special post.

He captioned the post, "Happy birthday my Juicy luicy. Time to put some loose in that luicy. Come back soon we need to spend your money !!! I love you @nehadhupia."

In the picture, Neha was seen doing a close dance with Angad. The birthday girl wore a black dress with a plunging neckline. She accessorized her look with statement jewellery. While her hubby was seen a white shirt and trousers.

And in the background of the picture, Maniesh Paul took selfies with Badshah and Abhishek Bachchan, Homi Adajania was seen dancing.

The birthday girl, re-shared the post of Angad on her Insta stories. She wrote, "Thank you my love...also look at these epic photobombs..." She tagged Maniesh Paul, Abhishek, filmmaker Homi and Badshah.

Neha and Angad married in a private ceremony in New Delhi in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year. They welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021.

Neha Dhupia has crowned Femina Miss India on July 4, 2002. She became a household name after the glorious victory and entered the film industry. Neha made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn starrer 'Qayamat: City Under Threat' in 2003.

Recently, Neha wore the crown again as she completed 20 years of bagging the Miss India crown.

Angad, on the other hand, was last seen playing Janhvi Kapoor's brother in Dharma Productions' 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl'.

