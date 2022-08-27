Sita Ramam to have a Hindi release

By Express News Service

Following the successful theatrical run of Sita Ramam in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer is set to release in Hindi on September 2. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the romantic drama also starring Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna, released on August 5.

The film garnered positive responses from the audiences and fared well at the box office. The Hindi version is presented by Jayantial Gada of Pen Studios and Swapna. Set against the Kashmir backdrop, Dulquer plays a Lieutenant and Mrunal as a princess.

The film’s technical crew consist of cinematographer PS Vinod, music composer Vishal Chandrashekhar and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Meanwhile, the film has already grossed over ` 65 crores in three weeks.

Following the successful theatrical run of Sita Ramam in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer is set to release in Hindi on September 2. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the romantic drama also starring Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna, released on August 5. The film garnered positive responses from the audiences and fared well at the box office. The Hindi version is presented by Jayantial Gada of Pen Studios and Swapna. Set against the Kashmir backdrop, Dulquer plays a Lieutenant and Mrunal as a princess. The film’s technical crew consist of cinematographer PS Vinod, music composer Vishal Chandrashekhar and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Meanwhile, the film has already grossed over ` 65 crores in three weeks.