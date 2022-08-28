Home Entertainment Hindi

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor Kartik Aaryan has an adorable fan moment with little 'Rooh Baba'

Kartik, who has been one of the few Bollywood stars to have worked at the box-office this year, has a string of films in his kitty.

Published: 28th August 2022 07:13 PM

Kartik Aaryan with a young fan dressed as Rooh Baba (Photo | Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who played Rooh Baba in one of the two biggest Bollywood hits of the year, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', had an adorable fan moment with a child who was seen dressed as the character.

Kartik shared a video on his Instagram where he can be seen with a young fan dressed as Rooh Baba, as he sings the famous 'Ami Je Tomar' from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Impressed by his little fan, the actor wrote in the caption, "Chhote Rooh Baba Their unconditional love and affection is my biggest wealth #BhoolBhulaiyaa2."

These include 'Shehzada', where he will share the screen with Kriti Sanon; 'Freddy', which will see him pairing up with Alaya F; 'Captain India' in which he will work with Hansal Mehta for the first time; Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which will see him reuniting with his 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' co-star Kiara Advani; and Kabir Khan's untitled next film.
 

