Home Entertainment Hindi

Lara Dutta shares de-glam look, urges netizens to 'keep it real'

Fans were left impressed with her honest take on life on social media.

Published: 28th August 2022 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Lara Dutta (Photo | Instagram)

Lara Dutta (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Lara Dutta, who was last seen in OTT series 'Hiccups And Hookups' is giving her fans a reality check about how real life is different from what appears on social media.

The actress took to her Instagram to share a few pictures where she goes from all "wiped out" to all "decked up". The first picture shows her in a de-glam look while the next picture has her sitting in the make-up room posing in front of a mirror.

She wrote in the caption: "Keeping it real!!! This was me at 7 p.m. tonight, right after a killer workout that wiped me out!!! The next image is me two hours later, ready to head out to celebrate my fraternity."

"What's the point??? Just that it's important to know that none of us wake up looking like the way we do in the numerous glam photos you see of us (sic)."

"It takes a small village to get us there!! In my case, hairdresser extraordinaire @clarabellesaldanha, my trusty makeup pouch and a favourite, jewelled tone colour. No matter how your days been, it's important to get dressed and show up for yourself."



Fans were left impressed with her honest take on life on social media. One fan commented: "Love your authenticity" while another one thanked her: "Thank you for keeping real," and making a similar compliment, another one commented: "Fabulous in both. Thanks for inspiring women to be themselves. With or without makeup."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lara Dutta Former Miss Universe Bollywood OTT Hiccups and Hookups
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp