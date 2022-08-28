WATCH | Hrithik Roshan touches fan’s feet at event, leaves Internet impressed

By Express News Service

Hrithik Roshan’s latest gesture won the hearts of his fans again. Recently, he attended an event for a fitness brand in Mumbai. He was dressed in a yellow t-shirt and white pants. During an interaction with fans on stage, a fan touched Hrithik’s feet which took him by surprise. In a humble action, the superstar also touched the fan’s feet which left everyone in awe.

People have been showering Hrithik with overwhelming love on social media as the video went viral. He was called 'humble', 'sweet', and many such adjectives.

The teaser for Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming release Vikram Vedha was also shown at the event. The movie is a Hindi remake of a Tamil film of the same name. Both the original and the Hindi version are directed by Pushkar and Gayathri. The Tamil version starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Vikram Vedha tells the story of a cop (Vikram) on the trail of a dreaded gangster (Vedha).

Vikram Vedha also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Satyadeep Misra and is slated to be released in theatres on September 30. Apart from this, Hrithik also has Fighter in the pipeline. The film also stars Deepika Padukone.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

