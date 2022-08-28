Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Hrithik Roshan touches fan’s feet at event, leaves Internet impressed

People have been showering Hrithik with overwhelming love on social media as the video went viral. He was called 'humble', 'sweet', and many such adjectives.

Published: 28th August 2022 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Hrithik Roshan with his fan (Photo | Twitter)

Hrithik Roshan with his fan (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Hrithik Roshan’s latest gesture won the hearts of his fans again. Recently, he attended an event for a fitness brand in Mumbai. He was dressed in a yellow t-shirt and white pants. During an interaction with fans on stage, a fan touched Hrithik’s feet which took him by surprise. In a humble action, the superstar also touched the fan’s feet which left everyone in awe.

People have been showering Hrithik with overwhelming love on social media as the video went viral. He was called 'humble', 'sweet', and many such adjectives.

The teaser for Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming release Vikram Vedha was also shown at the event. The movie is a Hindi remake of a Tamil film of the same name. Both the original and the Hindi version are directed by Pushkar and Gayathri. The Tamil version starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Vikram Vedha tells the story of a cop (Vikram) on the trail of a dreaded gangster (Vedha).

Vikram Vedha also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Satyadeep Misra and is slated to be released in theatres on September 30. Apart from this, Hrithik also has Fighter in the pipeline. The film also stars Deepika Padukone.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hrithik Roshan Bollywood Hrithik Roshan fan Hrithik Saif Ali Khan
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp