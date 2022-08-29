Home Entertainment Hindi

Mumbai Police record actor Ranveer Singh's statement in nude photo-shoot case

The complainant had claimed the actor "hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs."

Published: 29th August 2022 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police on Monday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in a case registered against him for posting nude photographs of himself on social media, an official said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Singh at Chembur police station here last month on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The police subsequently served him a notice to join the probe into the case.

The actor appeared before the investigating officer around 7 am on Monday and his statement was recorded, the official said.

Singh left the police station around 9.30 am, the official said adding that the actor will be called again if required.

Based on the complaint, the police had registered the FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official earlier said.

Ranveer Singh, a recipient of several awards, is known for his roles in films like "Bajirao Mastani", "Padmaavat" and "Gully Boy".

