Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi’s first looks from 'Monica, O My Darling' out

A Netflix film, Monica, O My Darling is a murder-mystery that talks about lust, blackmail, betrayal, and some robots crushing human skulls. It is written by Yogesh Chandekar.

Published: 29th August 2022 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Cast of Monica, O My Darling ( YouTube Screengrab)

Cast of Monica, O My Darling ( YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

The first looks of the cast of upcoming neo-noir film 'Monica, O My Darling' was revealed on Monday.

Directed by Vasan Bala, the film stars Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi and Sikandar Kher. Actors Sukant Goel (Ghost Stories, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar) Akansha Ranjan Kapoor (Guilty, Ray), Zayn Marie Khan (Feels Like Ishq) and Bagavathi Perumal (Super Deluxe) are also part of the cast.

A Netflix film, 'Monica, O My Darling' is a murder-mystery that talks about lust, blackmail, betrayal, and some robots crushing human skulls. It is written by Yogesh Chandekar.

The look shows Rajkummar, dressed in a beige shirt, staring outside a window intensely. Huma looks sultry in a red gown while Radhika is laid back in a black T-shirt, blue jeans and a yellow jacket. Anusha can be seen looking into the camera in a striped white dress. Sikandar is in a green suit with a drink in his hand while Sukant looks shocked in black. Zayn Marie Khan is also seen, smiling in an orange kurta.

Talking about the film, Vasan Bala had said, “Making a noir film was always on my wishlist and making it for Netflix with Matchbox Shots makes it an absolutely riveting combination. A noir universe comes with its set stock of characters and conflicts that seamlessly retro-fit themselves in any time and scenario. As greed, love, betrayal, rage and the all-important 'I have a plan' combine to engineer the thrilling exploration of cinema.”

This article originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monica O My Darling Rajkumar Rao Radhika Apte Huma Qureshi Netflix
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp