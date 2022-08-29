Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi’s first looks from 'Monica, O My Darling' out

By Express News Service

The first looks of the cast of upcoming neo-noir film 'Monica, O My Darling' was revealed on Monday.

Directed by Vasan Bala, the film stars Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi and Sikandar Kher. Actors Sukant Goel (Ghost Stories, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar) Akansha Ranjan Kapoor (Guilty, Ray), Zayn Marie Khan (Feels Like Ishq) and Bagavathi Perumal (Super Deluxe) are also part of the cast.

A Netflix film, 'Monica, O My Darling' is a murder-mystery that talks about lust, blackmail, betrayal, and some robots crushing human skulls. It is written by Yogesh Chandekar.

The look shows Rajkummar, dressed in a beige shirt, staring outside a window intensely. Huma looks sultry in a red gown while Radhika is laid back in a black T-shirt, blue jeans and a yellow jacket. Anusha can be seen looking into the camera in a striped white dress. Sikandar is in a green suit with a drink in his hand while Sukant looks shocked in black. Zayn Marie Khan is also seen, smiling in an orange kurta.

Talking about the film, Vasan Bala had said, “Making a noir film was always on my wishlist and making it for Netflix with Matchbox Shots makes it an absolutely riveting combination. A noir universe comes with its set stock of characters and conflicts that seamlessly retro-fit themselves in any time and scenario. As greed, love, betrayal, rage and the all-important 'I have a plan' combine to engineer the thrilling exploration of cinema.”

This article originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

