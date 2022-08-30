Home Entertainment Hindi

'Ek Villain Returns' to premiere on Netflix next week 

The Indian arm of the streaming service made the announcement on its official Twitter page.

Published: 30th August 2022 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Ek Villain Returns poster.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streamer Netflix on Tuesday said action thriller "Ek Villain Returns" will arrive on its platform on September 9.

The caption of the tweet read: "2x the action, 2x the thrill. #EkVillainReturns arrives on 9th September on Netflix."

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Balaji Telefilms and T-Series, the Hindi feature film released in theatres on July 29.

It stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. "Ek Villain Returns" is a follow-up to the 2014 original of the same name, also directed by Suri.

Comments

