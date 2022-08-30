Watch 'Jogi' trailer: Diljit Dosanjh is in a race against time to save people from riot-hit Delhi

Home Entertainment Hindi

A still from Jogi.

The trailer of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi dropped on Tuesday. The Netflix film, based on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Jogi also stars Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur. The film will premiere on September 16.

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots happened after Indira Gandhi was gunned down by her bodyguards Satwant Singh and Beant Singh in the aftermath of Operation Blue Star, an Indian military action carried out between June 1 and 8, 1984, to remove separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his followers from the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The trailer opens up with a Punjabi family having a meal. Diljit is shown holding a kid and discussing what to gift him on his birthday. Everything is normal and happy before a telephone call. Riots have broken out in Delhi. We see Kumud Mishra asking for voter ids over a call. In another scene Diljit is being beaten up in a bus. When he asks, “Why?”, they say “Because you are a Sikh.” Zeeshan Ayyub plays a cop who is friend to Diljit’s Jogi. They decide to shift as many people as possible from Delhi to Punjab’s Mohali, in just three days.

At a recent event, talking about the film, Diljit said, “Jogi holds a special place in my heart and I say it with pride that this has been told on a global platform... this is my first film on Netflix and the subject is very important to me as you will see in the trailer.”

