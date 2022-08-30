Home Entertainment Hindi

John, Riteish, Nora and Shehnaaz to come together for 100%

By Express News Service

John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill will be coming together for Sajid Khan’s next. The film, titled 100%, is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala. The film is set against the backdrop of a big Indian wedding and the crazy world of spies and it promises to be a joyride full of comedy, action and chaos.

Sajid is known for directing the Housefull franchise, Humshakals and Himmatwala. 100% is expected to hit the floors in early 2023 and is slated to release in Diwali 2023.

Apart from this, John will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He is also doing Tehran and Tariq with director Arun Gopalan. Riteish has Shaad Ali’s Mister Mummy in the pipeline, while Shehnaaz will feature opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

