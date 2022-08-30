Home Entertainment Hindi

Netflix unveils Hindi film slate

Nine original titles were showcased, with sneak peeks and official teasers played for the press.

Published: 30th August 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Netflix India revealed its slate of Hindi original films in a showcase event in Mumbai. The streamer has high-profile titles like Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Jogi, Vasan Bala’s Monica O My Darling, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya, Prosit Roy’s Chakda Express and Yashowardhan Mishra’s Kathal in the offing. Netflix also made fresh announcements like the comedy Plan A Plan B, the heist thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and the musical family drama Qala (Babil Khan’s acting debut). 

In all, nine original titles were showcased, with sneak peeks and official teasers played for the press. The event was graced by the casts and creative teams behind each film. The attendees included Netflix Content VP Monika Shergill, actors Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Riteish Deshmukh, Yami Gautam, Babil, Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma, directors Vishal Bhardwaj, Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Guneet Monga and others. 

Set in the 60s, The Archies is an Indianisation of the iconic comic series. The film stars a host of newcomers, including Agastya Nanda as Archie, Suhana Khan as Veronica and Khushi Kapoor as Betty. A video message from director Zoya Akhtar in conversation with the CEO of Archie Comics, Jon Goldwater, was played at the event. Ankur Tewari, singer and music supervisor of The Archies, with the band The Islanders, presented a live musical showcase of the show.

“It’s been an absolute honour to be asked to make an Indian adaptation and the first-ever film for this very iconic Archies franchise,” Zoya shared. “This is a surreal experience since Archie Comics was a part of my childhood. We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community in India and can’t wait to transport you to the magical,  fictional town of Riverdale.” 

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya is an espionage thriller starring Ali Fazal and Tabu. The film is based on Amar Bhushan’s 2012 novel Escape to Nowhere. 

“Our Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) is an over-secretive agency,” Vishal said about delving into the world of Indian intelligence. “When I read (Amar’s) novel, I found it quite unique. It transported me to the R&AW offices. It’s based on a real story that happened in 2004, where they had a mole in R&AW.” 
Backdropped on the anti-Sikh riots in Delhi in 1984, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Jogi is a story of ‘resilient friendship and courage’ in the times of adversity. 

The film is headlined by Diljit Dosanjh, Zeeshan Ayyub and Amyra Dastur. Joining in from the UK, Diljit Dosanjh said, “Jogi holds a special place in my heart and I say it with pride that this has been told on a global platform... this is my first film on Netflix and the subject is very important to me as you will see in the trailer.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix India Netflix Netflix India originals
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp